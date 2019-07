MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find three people wanted after authorities searched a home on Ryan Drive in Decatur.

Authorities need help locating Kyrus Dawon Clay, Tina Maria Clay, and Quenton Cortez Clay all for trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of receiving stolen property.

If you see or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact (256) 350-4613.