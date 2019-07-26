Man arrested after toddler abused near Birmingham

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. – A man was arrested after authorities said he physically and sexually abused a toddler near Birmingham last week.

Jemison Police arrested Shawn Wesley Averett, 33, in connection with the boy’s injuries.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the 16-month-old suffered swelling and bleeding to his brain, along with genital and anal tearing.

The toddler was reported in critical condition.

Averett was reportedly in a relationship with the boy’s mother. He was arrested on felony charges of aggravated child abuse and sexual torture.

He was released from Chilton County Jail after posting a $90,000 bond, and his next court date is set for August 15.

The boy’s mother has set up a GoFundMe account to assist with the boy’s medical costs.

