Get your tickets now! Rocket Chef returns to Huntsville on August 12

Huntsville, Ala. – Get ready for another year of fierce fundraising and culinary expertise when the 6th annual Rocket Chef returns to Huntsville this August.

Rocket Chef is based on popular and contemporary food television challenges and showcases local chefs from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences. Their cooking ability is tested in a time-pressured environment using ‘mystery’ ingredients.

This all takes place on a stage in front of a live audience of more than 300 people and three well respected culinary judges. Before the Rocket Chef competition, food enthusiasts will have the opportunity to sample cuisine from each chef’s restaurant during a tasting reception.

The 2019 participants are:

· Chef Paul Ackerman – Huntsville Country Club

· Chef Luke Hawke – Gemini Kitchen & Cocktails

· Chef Brian Miller – Ruth’s Chris

· Chef Angela Ozbolt – Good Company Café

All proceeds benefit the Food Bank of North Alabama and Merrimack Hall’s Happy Headquarters, both 501(c)(3) organizations. Since its inception in 2014, Rocket Chef has raised nearly $200,000 for these charitable organizations and helped spread the word about the valuable and life-changing work they each do in our community.

This year’s event is Monday, August 12, 2019 at Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center, 3320 Triana Boulevard.

The tasting reception will take place from 5:30pm-7:00pm. The competition is from 7:00pm-9:00pm.

