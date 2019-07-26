Former James Clemens football standout commits to Georgia State

MADISON, Ala. – Former James Clemens star quarterback Jamil Muhammad played his entire senior season with the Jets committed to Vanderbilt, but Muhammad reopened his recruitment process when he entered the NCAA transfer portal back in June.

For the past month, we’ve been waiting to see where the former Jet would land; at SEC Media Days, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason said “if you’re looking for a quarterback, you need to get him,” and a team did just that.

Muhammad announced on Twitter that he has committed to continue his football career at Georgia State University with the Panthers’ program.

We plan but God also plans. When headed down a certain path God can take you off that path but you will still make it to your destination with His grace and mercy. With that being said I will continue my academic and athletic endeavors at.. Georgia State University #dontsleep pic.twitter.com/2UFod2abCF — MoneyMil💰 (@Jamil_qb12) July 26, 2019

The Panthers’ first game of the season is on August 31 at Tennessee, so it’s possible we could see Muhammad start his college career against an SEC team.

Mason says Muhammad decided to transfer because he wanted to start right away and that might not have happened with the Commodores. Muhammad could possibly start in the first game for the Panthers, but there are two other QBs on the Georgia State roster, including an upcoming senior.

Muhammad sat out his junior season at James Clemens with a torn ACL, but he came back better than ever and helped lead the Jets through a great season for his senior year.

The three-star recruit graduated early from James Clemens and enrolled at Vanderbilt in January; he took part in spring practice and took snaps during the Commodores’ spring game in March before entering the transfer portal.