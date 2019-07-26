× Costco membership cards have gone digital but not for gas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Costco Wholesale is stepping up their game.

The wholesale club announced updates to its app which includes a digital membership card. Costco members can now use the app to show their membership when they walk in the door.

This update is available for apple and android devices.

Although the digital feature will help in the store, it does not work for gas.

The company posted on Instagram that the pumps aren’t set to read the card so the physical card is still needed.