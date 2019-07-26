City of Huntsville kicks off “Summer Slowdown” campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Mayor Tommy Battle and Chief Mark McMurray of the Huntsville Police Department gathered to discuss traffic safety Friday, kicking off the city's Summer Slowdown Campaign.

During the conference, they discussed ways drivers can cut the chances of being in an accident, as well as things to look out for on the roads.

With school starting in just two weeks officials say it's even more important to be aware of your surroundings.

The chief says driver inattention in school zones is not acceptable.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy in our school zones and we take this very serious," he explained. "So, don't think that you can do one mile an hour over 25 in a school zone and get away with it. These children deserve obedience to traffic laws."

City officials say traffic flow is about to change once school is in session and encourage drivers to plan for extra travel time.