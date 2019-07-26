× Bicycles recalled after reports of concussions, spinal injuries, and death

Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross Bicycles produced by Cycling Sports Group are being recalled.

The company received reports of 11 incidents worldwide of the bicycle’s fork breaking, seven of which resulted in serious injuries, including concussions and a spinal injury, and one fatality.

The impacted products were sold nationwide from August 2012 through August 2017. The bicycles were sold in a variety of colors and configurations.

Consumers are urged to inspect their bicycle to determine if it is affected by this recall by confirming:

The bicycle has a prominent CAADX marking on the top tube or other location

The bicycle has disc brakes

The inside of the fork leg has a large “ULTRAX” marking

The cable running to the front disc brake is outside of the fork, as opposed to inside the fork\

About 9,700 bikes are being recalled. In addition, about 1,900 were sold in Canada.

For assistance determining if a bicycle is affected, consumers should bring it to a Cannondale authorized dealer.

Read the full recall by clicking here.