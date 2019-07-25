Unlabeled bleach bottles and residue in ice chutes at Morgan and Limestone County restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morgan County

Hibachi Express

1720 6th Ave SE #5904, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 85

Violations:

Bleach bottles were not labeled in the kitchen.

Broccoli was being held at holding at 64ºF.

The last violation was corrected on site during the inspection.

___________________________________________________

Madison County

Las Trojas Cantina Mexican Restaurant

7840 Hwy 72 W, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 83

Violations:

Tomatoes found in aluminum container 63F.CMB 7/17/2019 15

Residue found in both ice chutes of ice machines in the kitchen. Follow up: the person in charge cleaned the residue found in both ice chutes of ice machines.

Hand soap was missing at the back hand sink and the bar sink. Corrected on site



____________________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

The Village Pizza

15728 E Limestone Rd, Athens, AL 35613

Score: 98

The Village Pizza on East Limestone Road technically has an Athens address but the owners proudly say they are part of the East Limestone community.

The business' origins go back to 1989, but in 2007 Cilynda and Dan Weathers took on the tradition of perfectly prepared pies.

They keep their ingredients simple, a credit to the consistency of their flavors. Almost all of the equipment is the same from 30 years ago, highlighting their respect for tradition.

Then it's cooled, flattened, put in tins and back into the fridge -- awaiting hungry customers.

From red sauce to alfredo sauce, cheesy pizzas are popped into the oven.

We got a taste of their hearty meat lovers and colorful supreme pizzas.

But that's not the only way to enjoy their pizza dough! They have crispy seasoned breadsticks and cheesy breadsticks.

They also serve wings with an array of sauces, salads, and subs.