Trek recalls Kickster bikes sold nationwide due to fall hazard

Trek is recalling 11,560 Kickster bikes sold nationwide and online at http://www.trekbikes.com and other online retailers from August 2012 through April 2019, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the report, the steer tube clamp on the bike can break, posing a fall hazard to children.

This recall involves all model year 2013 through 2019 Trek Kicksters.

They come in black, blue, red and pink and “TREK” is written on the crossbar.

The firm has received 11 reports of broken steer tube clamps, including one injury with minor scrapes and bruises.

Consumers should take the recalled bikes away from children and take it to a Trek retailer for a free repair.

Contact Trek by calling 800-373-4594 or online at http://www.trekbikes.com.

