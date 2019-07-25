Tennessee officials are searching for 3 ‘violent’ teens who escaped state custody

July 25, 2019

Cornelius Reed, 18, Dyquan Poole, 16, & Lacories Howse, 16,

Nashville Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are searching for 3 teens that escaped from state custody.

Officials say, Cornelius Reed, 18, Dyquan Poole, 16, and Lacories Howse, 16, left the TruCore Facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike during the night. According to authorities, all 3 have aggravated robbery histories.

Police say these teens are ‘violent’.

Officials ask you to call 615-862-8600 if you see them or have any information about their whereabouts.

