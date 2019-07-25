× Teen accused in Point Mallard shooting has bond revoked

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department says the 18-year-old accused in the shooting at Point Mallard Water Park is back in jail because of drug charges leading to a revoked bond.

Police say they made contact with Kaleeb Jones (referred to previously as Caleb and Kaleb) on July 18 because they had two active bond revocation warrants. Investigators say that’s when they noticed Jones had marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Jones was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he was held without bond on the bond revocation warrants.

Police say Jones was then released from jail on July 23rd for the bond revocation warrants, at which time he was immediately re-arrested for the marijuana charge.

Jones is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The shooting at Point Mallard Water Park happened around 9:00 p.m. on June 1. Jones faces two charges of second-degree assault in that case.