South Alabama gas station clerk fatally shot during robbery

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (AP) — Police in south Alabama are searching for a robber who fatally shot a gas station clerk.

News outlets report an unidentified man robbed the Gulf Gas Station in Brundidge on Wednesday morning.

Brundidge Police Chief Moses Davenport says the clerk unlocked the convenience store door for the man when the station opened at 6 a.m. The clerk was found fatally shot about 30 minutes later.

Davenport told AL.com the suspect didn’t get away with much and there was money left at the scene. He also says surveillance video shows the clerk cooperated with the suspect. The clerk’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The news outlet reports the last homicide in Brundidge happened in 2017. The Pike County city is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Montgomery.