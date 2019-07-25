Memorial service to be held for fallen K9 officer Jake

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. – A memorial service has been planned for an Alabama Department of Corrections K9 officer that died in the line-of-duty.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at the ADOC Staton Complex in Elmore.

Jake became ill after detecting a narcotic during a contraband search operation at a state correctional facility on July 18 and died two days later on July 20.

Within moments of detecting the substance, Jake became unresponsive and was immediately taken to the prison infirmary. The HazMat unit tested and identified the substance as synthetic marijuana.

Jake was taken from the Staton prison infirmary to an area veterinary hospital, and then transported to the Auburn University Veterinary Clinic where he later died.

Jake’s handler, Sergeant Quinton Jones said Jake was a loyal member of the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 Bureau and had an impeccable record in counter-drug operations.

