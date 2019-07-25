Madison Police hiring school crossing guards
MADISON, Ala. — The Madison Police Department is looking to hire crossing guards to serve the school system.
Responsibilities include:
- Escorts children across streets at designated hours during the school term.
- Responsible for turning on school crossing signs at designated intersections, or turning on/off school zone lights.
- Monitors and directs vehicular traffic
- Maintains discipline among school children when they are approaching a street intersection or crossing the street;
- Stops and starts traffic to permit the crossing of school children at a street intersection;
- Reports vehicles failing to obey traffic regulations at school crossings;
- Makes reports to proper authorities of accidents to schoolchildren or to vehicles occurring at a school crossing.
Applicants must have a strong background record and the ability to work in a variety of conditions. Other physical capabilities are:
- See well enough to observe vehicular activity.
- Hear well enough to communicate by radio, telephone or any other transmitting device and to detect strange noises while on duty.
- Speak well enough to communicate your meaning.
- Dexterity of limbs, hands and fingers to direct vehicular activity.
- Physical tolerance to adapt and perform under adverse conditions.
- Ability to stand and direct traffic.
This is a temporary full-time position. To apply, click here.