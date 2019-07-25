× Madison Police hiring school crossing guards

MADISON, Ala. — The Madison Police Department is looking to hire crossing guards to serve the school system.

Responsibilities include:

Escorts children across streets at designated hours during the school term.

Responsible for turning on school crossing signs at designated intersections, or turning on/off school zone lights.

Monitors and directs vehicular traffic

Maintains discipline among school children when they are approaching a street intersection or crossing the street;

Stops and starts traffic to permit the crossing of school children at a street intersection;

Reports vehicles failing to obey traffic regulations at school crossings;

Makes reports to proper authorities of accidents to schoolchildren or to vehicles occurring at a school crossing.

Applicants must have a strong background record and the ability to work in a variety of conditions. Other physical capabilities are:

See well enough to observe vehicular activity.

Hear well enough to communicate by radio, telephone or any other transmitting device and to detect strange noises while on duty.

Speak well enough to communicate your meaning.

Dexterity of limbs, hands and fingers to direct vehicular activity.

Physical tolerance to adapt and perform under adverse conditions.

Ability to stand and direct traffic.

This is a temporary full-time position. To apply, click here.