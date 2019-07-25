× Judge orders death penalty for Lionel Francis, convicted of shooting 20-month-old daughter

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Circuit Judge Ruth Ann Hall has sentenced Lionel Francis to death in the capital murder case of his 20-month-old daughter.

At a hearing, that started at 9:00, Hall asked Francis if he’d like to say anything. He only told the judge he plans to appeal, he didn’t say anything about the crime.

Francis is escorted back to jail. His attorney filed a motion to withdraw from the case and a notice of appeal was entered for Francis. @whnt pic.twitter.com/4Xs3KYkWEj — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) July 25, 2019

Francis, 37, was convicted in May of capital murder in the death of Alexandria Francis. The child was shot in May 2016 at the family’s home on Lockwood Court.

Francis didn’t testify at this trial, but he told police the shooting was an accident.

The prosecution’s case included testimony from a state medical examiner who said the nature of the child’s wound indicated the gun was pressed tightly to her forehead before he pulled the trigger.

The child’s mother, Ashley Ross testified she was changing her clothes, with her back to Francis and her daughter when she heard the shot fired.

Ross’s testimony shook the courtroom at Francis’ trial, as prosecutors played her anguished 911 call pleading for medical attention. The jury also heard her one phone conversation with Francis’ where she angrily dismissed his claims the shooting was an accident.

The jury deliberated about three hours before convicting Francis. The same jury later recommended, by an 11-1 vote that Francis receive the death penalty.