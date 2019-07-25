× Huntsville Little League team heading to World Series tournament

Huntsville, ALA. – The Huntsville American Little League 11 and 12-year-old team is on its way to the Little League World Series regional tournament in Warner Robins, Georgia. Eleven players and three coaches will not only represent Huntsville but the entire state of Alabama.

They’ll leave August 2 and will play Florida in the first round. But before they leave, they’re holding a couple of fund raisers to help pay for their trip. The team will have two car washes.

The first is Friday, July 25 from 4 to 8 pm at Autozone on the corner of South Memorial Parkway and Meadowbrook Drive. The second is Saturday, July 26 from 8 am to noon a the Progress Bank on Bailey Cove Road.

They’ve also set up a go fund me page. They’re trying to raise $5,000.00 to pay for trip expenses. Here’s a link to donate to the Little League Alabama State Champions. This is truly a once in a lifetime experience for the kids and their coaches. Good luck!