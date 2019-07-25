× Huntsville leaders eye more hotel rooms downtown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The new expansion of the Von Braun Center is taking shape. The new music hall and outdoor bar are expected to be finished this winter.

With the new attractions, nearby hotel rooms are at a premium. Within the next five years, downtown Huntsville may have over a thousand hotel rooms.

A proposal from the group Southaven Associates, seeks to build a Hyatt House hotel on what’s not a parking lot at Jefferson and Holmes. The hotel would be nine stories, 145 rooms and have a rooftop bar. The hotel would also rent out 205 spaces from the soon-to-be Greene Street parking deck.

Now that the AC Marriott is finished, developers at City Centre are focusing on plans next door. They’re offering a million dollars to buy the lot on Monroe Street where the former natatorium sits to build another hotel.

Two more hotel projects are planned, but building has yet to begin on the Curio boutique hotel on Jefferson Street and Marriott’s ‘Autograph’ hotel which is expected to have 187 rooms at the parking garage across the street from the VBC.