Free back-to-school immunizations in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - With the school year fast approaching, parents, do not forget to get your children's immunization shots. The Madison County Health Department is holding a back-to-school immunization clinic.

Officials say vaccines are free to the public. The clinic will be going on for three weeks from 9:00 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon.

They will see the first 60 patients every day. 30 patients in the morning and 30 patients in the afternoon. The clinic started will be running from July 22 to August 9, so make sure you get your kids to the health department if they need vaccinations before starting school.

"We are giving vaccines that are required by the CDC and it goes specifically so we are encouraging parents to come out. We have nurses that can educate them on what actually are due for their age group and will educate them on the safety of vaccines," says Immunization Coordinator, Shelbrina Lomax.

Lomax says the vaccines are free but if you have insurance, bring your insurance card to the clinic.