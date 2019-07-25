Franklin County authorities search for theft suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are trying to identify a trio of thieves. They struck during the day, and fortunately, cameras were rolling. On the afternoon of July 12th, three people showed up at a home near Phil Campbell, but not for a visit.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, between 4:20 and 4:45 they loaded a utility trailer with hundreds of dollars worth of fencing. Detectives believe two men and a woman were involved; one man seemed to pose for the camera.

After loading the materials, they left in a red Chevrolet Avalanche.

If the truck or man rings any bells, call Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. Operators are standing by to take down your tips at (256)386-8685. You can also submit tips using the new P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All correspondence is kept anonymous, and cash rewards are given out to tips which lead to an arrest.