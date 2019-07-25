× Florida minister, sex offender held on child porn charges

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida minster and registered sex offender has been arrested after authorities found child pornography on his home computer.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials tell news outlets that 66-year-old Charles Andrews was arrested Tuesday. He’s charged with 500 felony counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of failing to meet sex offender requirements.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped authorities to two email accounts belonging to Andrews used to download child porn. They traced the accounts to his home IP address.

Andrews is a pastor at Osprey Church of Christ. Andrews also is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2006 of second-degree sexual abuse in Alabama. Now he’s in jail, his bond set at more than $5 million.