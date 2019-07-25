× ATF: Alabama sheriffs gave carry permits without full checks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says some Alabama sheriffs have been providing concealed carry permits without running full background checks or even if the background check denied the application.

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives statement says the deliberate oversight meant the sheriffs ultimately allowed felons and other prohibited persons to buy guns.

As such, the statement says federally-licensed gun shops can no longer accept Alabama permits issued since Aug. 1, 2013, as alternatives to running a full background check for gun purchases. The Monday statement says the permits were allowed as alternatives with the understanding that permit issuance would depend on the full background check.

It says the FBI and ATF field inspections also found that sheriffs weren’t getting the necessary information for permit applications by non-U.S. citizens.