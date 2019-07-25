All aboard for Business Expo & Kids Day this weekend in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - It's all aboard for a day of family fun and celebration in Madison.

The 2019 Business Expo & Kids Day is Saturday, July 27th at the Hogan YMCA from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

This year's theme is "Madison Depot 1869" in honor of the city's 150th birthday.

This is a Madison City Chamber of Commerce signature event, with more than 60+ booths representing area businesses.

LifeSouth`s Bloodmobile will be on-site as well as the Madison Hospital Mobile Unit with free health screenings.

Children will enjoy free activities including face painting, balloon animals, bounce house, games, and prizes. They can ride the trackless train, tour a HEMSI ambulance and Madison fire truck, and check out Madison Fire and Rescue`s Virtual Reality Trailer. There will also be opportunities to visit with SARTEC`s highly-trained rescue dogs.

Because this year's event also honors the past, there will be a mini-reenactment of one of Madison`s most interesting historical activities.

In the early 1930s, Humphreys-Hughes Drug Store would annually release chickens from the top of the building to the crowd below. People came from miles around to try and catch the birds and the merchandise coupons attached to their legs.

While there won't be any live birds, it will still be a sight to see when - at noon, three dozen rubber chickens will be tossed from the Madison Fire Department's bucket with various gift cards (up to $25 value) attached to their legs.