$5 special on dogs 40lbs and over at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — How much is that doggy in the window? Only $5 if it weighs at least 40 pounds at Huntsville Animal Services.

Their Dog Week special started Monday and lasts through Saturday, August 3. According to Karen Buchan of Huntsville Animal Services, there are about 110 animals at the shelter. All adoptions include a microchip for pet identification, the spay or neuter deworming for parasites, vaccinations and city license.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call (256) 883-3782, visit their website, or follow them on Facebook for more information and to see adoptable pets.