1 dead, 3 children injured in Birmingham house fire

Posted 7:49 am, July 25, 2019, by

One person was killed and three children were injured in a house fire in Birmingham’s Wylam community.

Al.com reports that fire crews were called to a house fire Thursday morning on 8th Avenue around 4:39 a.m. and put out the fire by 5:30 a.m.

Three children were pulled from the house and transported to the hospital. No updates on their conditions are available, but officials stated the children were seriously injured.

Another person was also found in the home and was pronounced dead on the scene. That victim has not been identified.

It is unknown whether or not the person killed was a child or an adult.

