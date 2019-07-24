Video shows Julio Jones ask 10-year-old amputee to be honorary captain of the Falcons

D’Eric Sadler will serve as the Falcons’ honorary captain when the Atlanta team faces the Washington Redskins in an NFL preseason game on August 22nd.

Who is D’Eric Sadler?

D’Eric Sadler isn’t a member of the Falcon’s staff or even a player; Sadler is a 10-year-old amputee with huge dreams of playing football. He lost his right leg to complications at birth and uses a prosthesis but he never complains.

On Tuesday, D’Eric visited the Falcons at their training-camp practice. Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones was there to greet Sadler and invite him to serve as the Falcon’s honorary captain for the game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

D’Eric kept his cool when former Alabama standout Julio Jones alongside Calvin Ridley asked him to participate in the big game.

“I’m your favorite fan,” said D’Eric.

D’Eric was also able to hang out with Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan and coach Dan Quinn.