PHOTOS: 5 arrested in Morgan County meth investigation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Five people are facing drug charges as part of a Morgan County meth investigation.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said agents from its drug task force searched Steven Dewayne Allen’s home on Mud Tavern Road in Decatur Tuesday as part of an investigation into the distribution and use of meth.

A search of the home did turn up meth and drug paraphernalia throughout the home, according to the sheriff’s office. A 6-year-old child also was in the home and was turned over to a family member by the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Allen, 57, was charged with meth possession and drug paraphernalia possession. His bond was set at $1,300.

Taniel Denise Campbell, 36, of Hartselle, was charged with meth possession, drug paraphernalia possession, loitering in a drug house and chemical endangerment of a child. Her bond was set at $6,300.

Jennifer Elaine Whisman, 31, of Hartselle, Courtney Leanna Reed, 38, of Decatur, and Shellie Terry Waldrep, 34, of Trinity, all were charged with meth possession, drug paraphernalia possession and loitering in a drug house. Their bonds were set at $1,600.