× Pedestrian dies following wreck in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – A pedestrian hit by a vehicle on County Line Road has died.

Officials say the woman was struck one mile east of Trafford by a 2012 Chevrolet Impala around 1:20 a.m. on July 19th. The car was driven by Roy Eldon Bullock, 40, of Locust Fork, according to the report.

According to officials, the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified.

The driver was not injured, officials say.

ALEA State Troopers are investigating the wreck.