Madison firefighters remind people to check smoke detectors

MADISON, Ala. – A house fire can happen at any time and Madison Fire and Rescue wants to make sure all residents are equipped in case tragedy strikes.

The department wants to remind people that they will come to your home and provide a free safety inspection.

It does not matter what age your home is or if your alarms are hardwired, they are happy to come out and look everything over. If something is off, they will replace it free of charge.

“A fire is anybody’s worst day,” said Madison Fire and Rescue Capt. Michael Sedlacek. “The last thing we want to see on top of somebody’s worst day is the death of one of their family members because they didn’t have a smoke alarm.”

On Tuesday the department took the time to install 11 alarms in one home.

To schedule an inspection you can call 256-772-2889 or email communityservice@madisonal.gov.

If your alarm is more than 10 years old it needs to be replaced. You can check the expiration date by removing the alarm and looking at the back where the date of manufacture is marked.

The department also noted that placing smoke alarms to close to the kitchen is a common mistake that causes people to deactivate an overactive alarm. They recommend you place the alarm a safe distance from the kitchen so the alarm can be used effectively.