Escambia County Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Escambia County Deputies needs help locating 12-year-old Ajea Terreka Simpkins.

Ajea is a black female. She is 5’6” and weighs192lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair (long ponytail).

Ajea Simpkins was last seen at 11:00p.m. on July 23rd at her home, in the 3000 blk of W Lee St.

She was wearing pajamas, unknown color.

If you see Ajea T. Simpkins, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.