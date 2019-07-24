× Bank Street Players presents Guys and Dolls at Princess Theatre July 25-27

Decatur, Ala. – The Bank Street Players present Guys and Dolls, July 25-27 at the historic Princess Theatre.

Shows are Thursday-Sunday at 7:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Sunday.

The musical is a Broadway classic that brings the glitz and grime of old New York to the stage.

A romantic comedy, “it tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterston, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club.”

While Adelaide tries to convince Nathan to marry her, Sarah tries to fight her affection for Sky. The show includes such songs as “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

Tickets are $18/$15 for seniors and students and can be reserved at www.princesstheatre.org or by calling (256) 350-1745.

The Princess Theatre is located at 112 2nd Avenue NE in Decatur.