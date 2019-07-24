× Bad Daddy’s Burgers in Huntsville seeking to fill 100 positions ahead of September grand opening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new burger joint opening in Huntsville is looking for up to 100 people to join their team!

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is expected to open its doors in September. This will be their first location in Alabama and 37th nationwide.

“This is a huge moment for the entire Bad Daddy’s family, to break into the Alabama market and introduce the people of Huntsville to our insanely delicious, award-winning burgers,” said CEO Boyd Hoback in a press release. “We’ve earned a distinctive reputation in the burger world for the unique culinary passion we put into our hamburgers, and we can’t wait to share this passion with everyone in the area. The new restaurant is in a great location, just west of Huntsville High School, so the next step is to hire an awesome team to join us in serving the community.”

The restaurant will be located at 2317 Memorial Parkway. To complete the interview process, interested candidates can visit the hiring center located in Times Plaza. If hired, applicants will need two forms of ID to complete the onboarding process.

Bad Daddy’s Huntsville will embrace elements of design tailored towards its new community, such as artwork from Olivia Reed, a local photographer. Located on the restaurant’s “truck door,” locals might recognize the piece, which features the Harrison Brothers Hardware store.

Bad Daddy’s currently has 35 locations throughout Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Tennessee. For more information or to take a look at their menu, click here.