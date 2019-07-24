× Actor Rutger Hauer dead at 75

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, who portrayed a murderous replicant in the 1982 science-fiction classic “Blade Runner,” has died. He was 75.

Hauer died at his home in the Netherlands July 19 after a short illness, Variety reported.

Hauer got his first screen time in the Dutch medieval series “Floris,” in 1969. His first American work was in “Nighthawks,” in 1981 with Sylvester Stallone.

The next year, he appeared in one of his most famous roles, as replicant Roy Batty in “Blade Runner.” Hauer’s improvised “tears in rain” monologue in the film is considered a classic scene in cinema.

Hauer worked steadily up until his death, appearing in notable films and television shows such as HBO’s “True Blood,” “Batman Begins,” and “Sin City.”

Hauer is survived by his second wife, Ineke ten Cate, and a daughter, actress Aysha Hauer, from his marriage to Heidi Merz.