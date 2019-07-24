A Hint Of Fall Wednesday Morning

I hope you enjoyed your ride into work Wednesday morning! It felt like late September across the Tennessee Valley as several spots dipped into the middle to upper 50s. We missed the record by one degree in Huntsville. The record was 58°F (1927).

This is a nice break from the rainy, wet July we’ve had. Wednesday will only be the seventh dry day of the month with almost 3.5″ of rain officially at Huntsville International Airport. Some parts of the Tennessee Valley especially in the Shoals have way more than that. Most of rain came from Tropical Storm Barry in the middle of the month.

Here are a few more lows from Wednesday morning:

Valley Head: 55°F

Scottsboro: 56°F

Cullman: 57°F

Courtland: 59°F

Lows on Thursday morning look good as well. Expect another round of 50s and 60s. By the weekend, warmer temperatures, higher humidity, and a few more showers return to the area.

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion