258K table saws sold exclusively at Lowe’s recalled due to fire hazard

Porter-Cable is recalling 258,000 table saws sold exclusively at Lowe’s due to the motor overheating and creating a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company has received 61 reports of the table saw creating a fire after overheating. One person reported smoke damage to their home but no injuries have been reported.

This recall includes the Porter-Cable brand 10” table saws with model number PCX362010. The saws have a gray body with black accents and the Porter-Cable logo.

The model number and serial number are printed on the table saw’s nameplate, located on the back of the saw body near the bottom.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact Chang Type at 877-206-7151 or online at www.recallrtr.com/PCSaw.

To read the full report, click here.