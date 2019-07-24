× 1 dead following two-vehicle wreck in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Danville man.

According to officials, Russell Wayne Mizell, 83, was injured when the 2012 Toyota Camry he was driving collided with a 2001 Ford Mustang. The crash happened around 6:08 p.m. on Monday, July 22nd on Alabama Highway 24 about six miles east of Decatur.

Mizell was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he later died, according to the report.

Troopers say the driver of the Mustang was not injured.

ALEA continues to investigate.