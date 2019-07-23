× Tuscumbia Police arrest burglary, theft suspect after high-speed chase

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A theft suspect in northwest Alabama led authorities on a high-speed chase this morning.

Tuscumbia Police say 23-year-old Chandler Phillips was taken into custody after crashing during the chase near the intersection of West 1st Street and North Milton Street.

Detectives say he is the suspect in numerous business burglaries and car thefts over the last week.

Phillips was transported to Helen Keller Hospital for treatment.