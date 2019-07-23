× The Boppy Company recalls infant head and neck support accessories due to suffocation hazard

14,000 head and neck support accessories have been recalled due to a suffocation hazard.

This recall involves Boppy Head and Neck support sold in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support. The product is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers.

If you have one of the accessories, the United State Consumer Product Safety Commission says to contact The Boppy Company for a full refund.

There have been three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to the chest by the product. No injuries have been reported.

According to the recall alert, the accessory was sold nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.

For more information, visit The Boppy Company website by clicking here.