HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – State Senator Richard Shelby announced over a million dollar grant for transportation improvements for Alabama A&M University.

The tweet, by Sen. Shelby’s office, said the university is receiving a $1.7 million grant to buy new transit buses and improve transportation in and around the campus.

Sen. Shelby said he is grateful for the investment in Alabama’s transportation needs by the U.S. Department of Transporation and the Federal Transit Administration.

Big announcement for @AAMUEdu in #Huntsville – the University is receiving $1.7 million to purchase new transit buses, improving transportation in and around the area. Grateful to @USDOT & @FTA_dot for continuing to invest in Alabama's transportation needs. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) July 23, 2019