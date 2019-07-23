Robert Mueller to testify, veteran Huntsville attorney says committee members better have a plan for questioning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning.

The hearing is set to begin at 7:30 a.m.

Mueller's long-anticipated report found no evidence of a criminal conspiracy by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his campaign to use Russian assistance in the 2016 election. It did leave open the question of whether the president obstructed justice.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr then determined there *was no* obstruction.

Though Mueller has been subpoenaed, he has said he will only talk about what's in his report.

The testimony is likely to attract a large audience, it's not clear if there will be any fireworks. But there are likely to be plenty of remarks, along with questions by committee members.

Veteran attorney Mark McDaniel says congressional testimony has a history of getting bogged down by speech-making by lawmakers. McDaniel has some suggestions on how lawmakers on both sides should address the witness.

[The full Mueller Report can be found on the special features section of whnt.com]

McDaniel has been a lawyer for 40 years, he`s questioned thousands of witnesses.

"There`s not going to be a Perry Mason moment," McDaniel said. "There`s not going to be a moment with this witness, this professional witness, where he says, `wait a minute, this is what really happened.`"

Mueller has testified before Congress plenty of times, Democrats better have a game plan, McDaniel said.

"You ask him precise questions, very precise questions, and then after they answer all those questions, say, `Well, would that, you put it in there, would that mean this?`

But McDaniel says Republican lawmakers can let it fly.

"I would, if I was the Republicans I'd be a little more flamboyant," he said. "Democrats, I think, should be real straight, buttoned-up, 'This is the way - boom, boom, boom questions - that equals this?'"

McDaniel said Republicans don`t want to wade into the details of the Mueller Report.

"'Let`s don`t get into these over here, let`s stay over here -- this thing should have never started, should have never happened, the attorney general`s already looked at it," he said.

McDaniel says if there is startling testimony, committee members need to move on.

"When you hit that home run, run the bases. Don`t, don`t just say, 'I want to take another swing at this thing,' You`ve already hit your home run."

But McDaniel remains skeptical.

"That won`t happen either," he said. "Because you`ve got all these congressmen, they`re all going to want to hit a home run -- and it ain`t gonna happen tomorrow."