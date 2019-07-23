× Officials highlight importance of pet safety during hotter days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Sheriff’s office in New Jersey took to Facebook with a post reminding dog owners of safety during the summer’s heat.

The post, shared by Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, has a photo of an outdoor dog shelter with a thermostat that reads about 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The post goes onto say ‘This is NOT shelter from the heat. This is a “heat box'”.

Officials say it is important to remember your dog does NOT enjoy laying in the direct sun without shade or being inside a “heat box”.

They suggest bringing your dogs inside during the hotter months.

For more pet safety tips during the heat, click here.

In October 2018, the Huntsville City Council approved new pet ordinances directed at safeguarding pets living outdoors.