Nationwide organization pays off home of fallen Auburn police officer

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation CEO and Chairman Frank Siller announced the mortgage on the home of Auburn, Alabama, Police Officer William Buechner, and five other homes have been paid in full.

This comes just six weeks after the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced its plan to take on the family’s mortgage.

Buechner, killed in the line of duty on May 19, 2019, after responding to a domestic disturbance call. He left behind his wife, Sara, and their two children

This announcement follows a $2 million donation from well-known radio host Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh donated a part of sales proceeds of his Stand Up For Betsy Ross t-shirts directly to the Foundation.

In addition to Buechner’s home, the foundation paid off today:

Kissimmee, FL, Police Officer Matt Baxter , killed in the line of duty on August 18, 2017, while responding to a call on

patrol. He left behind his wife and fellow Police Officer, Sadia, and their three daughters.

Kirkersville, OH, Police Chief Police Steven DiSario, killed in the line of duty on May 12, 2017, while responding to reports of an armed subject.

He left behind his wife, Aryn, who was expecting their seventh child at the time of his death, and their six children.

Appleton, WI, Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard, killed in the line of duty on May 15, 2019, shot by the person whose life he was trying to save.

He left behind his wife, Lindsey, and three young sons.

Arizona Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White, killed in the line of duty on November 29, 2018, while serving a fugitive warrant. He left behind his

wife, Sue Ellen and their four children.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Farmer, who was among four Americans killed in a suicide bombing on January 16, 2019, in Manbij,

Syria. He left behind his wife, Tabitha, and their four children.

