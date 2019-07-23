Missing Senior Alert issued out of Baldwin County

Posted 5:25 am, July 23, 2019, by

Charles Robert Duett

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating Charles Robert Duett.

Mr. Duett is a 60-year-old white male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Mr. Duett has blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5’11” and weighs 245lbs.

He was last seen wearing a tan or gray shirt with brown or gray shorts in the area of Fern Avenue in Foley, Alabama around 4:00 pm on July 20th.

Mr. Duett may be driving a Gray 2019 Honda Accord bearing California Tag # 8JGZ002.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Robert Duett, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 937-0202

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.