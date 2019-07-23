× Missing Senior Alert issued out of Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating Charles Robert Duett.

Mr. Duett is a 60-year-old white male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Mr. Duett has blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5’11” and weighs 245lbs.

He was last seen wearing a tan or gray shirt with brown or gray shorts in the area of Fern Avenue in Foley, Alabama around 4:00 pm on July 20th.

Mr. Duett may be driving a Gray 2019 Honda Accord bearing California Tag # 8JGZ002.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Robert Duett, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 937-0202