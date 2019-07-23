× Lucas Street Church of Christ collecting backpacks for students

ATHENS, Ala. – As the school year approaches, a local church wants to help students start off the year prepared.

Lucas Street Church of Christ announced they are collecting backpacks for local children in need and plan to distribute them during the church’s community fish fry on Saturday, Aug. 3rd at 10:00 a.m.

The church said the fish fry is open to the public and there will be other activities, such as inflatables for kids.

Anyone who would like to donate a backpack or has questions about the fish fry can call (256) 374-7913 or (256) 233-5762 for additional information.