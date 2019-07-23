Limestone County businesses and educators gather to collaborate for new school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - Summer is coming to an end and local businesses in Limestone County are gearing up to support students before school starts back.

The community gathered Tuesday morning for the Partners in Education breakfast at the Beasley Center in Downtown Athens.

Businesses and area educators discussed plans for the upcoming school year and how they could improve educational experiences for students.

The president of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce said these partnerships help build brighter futures.

"It's an opportunity for these businesses to provide resources and on-site support for our schools. To help the students have more resources in the classroom and provide activities, a number of avenues to help enhance their learning experience," explained Jennifer Williamson.

Among attendees were Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay and Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk.