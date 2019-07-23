× Coroner: 3-year-old boy is dead at a home in Huntsville, police investigating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is at a home on Maple Ridge Boulevard this afternoon where the coroner tells us a 3-year-old boy has died.

Information is very limited at this time, but Sgt. Grady Thigpen tells us this is a “death investigation.” Emergency crews responded to the home at 125 Maple Ridge Blvd. before noon on Tuesday.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed that the person who died is a 3-year-old boy.

Neighbors tell us police officers, fire and rescue officials and ambulances were all on the scene earlier in the day. They also tell us that first responders told them the response had something to do with children.

At this time, we know crime scene investigators are inside the home.

BREAKING: @HsvPolice confirms this is a death investigation @WHNT — Kristen Conner (@KConnerWHNT) July 23, 2019

WHNT News 19 is staying in touch with law enforcement as this investigation progresses. We’ll update you as soon as they can release more information.