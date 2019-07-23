CEO: Schools denied my offer after warning on lunch bills

A company CEO says a school board president has rejected his offer to pay overdue lunch bills in a district that warned parents their children could end up in foster care if they didn’t pony up.

La Colombe (koh-LOHM’) Coffee chief executive Todd Carmichael says he offered to give Pennsylvania’s Wyoming Valley West School District $22,000 to wipe out the bills.

A spokesman for the leader of the Philadelphia-based coffee roaster said Tuesday that board president Joseph Mazur rejected the offer, arguing money is owed by parents who can afford to pay.

Wyoming Valley West’s lawyer, Charles Coslett, says he’s not sure what the school board plans to do.

Child welfare authorities have told the district that Luzerne County doesn’t run its foster system that way.