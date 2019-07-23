× Blountsville substitute teacher convicted in gun discharge during 1st-grade class

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A 74-year-old former substitute teacher whose gun discharged earlier this year in a 1st-grade classroom has been convicted of several misdemeanor crimes.

Al.com reports that Henry Rex Weaver was convicted on July 22nd on charges of possession of a firearm in a prohibited place, reckless endangerment, and third-degree assault.

The incident happened on March 22nd at Blountsville Elementary School. According to court documents, Weaver bent over to pick up an item off the floor when his Taurus .380 pistol discharged.