BBQ restaurant coming to Stovehouse development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The owners of Clyde’s BBQ plan to open a second restaurant location later this year at Stovehouse on Governors Drive.

Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate said the new location will be between Fresko Grille and Taqueria El Cazador in Stovehouse’s leisure area.

The other Clyde’s BBQ opened on County Line Road in Madison in April. Clyde’s serves smoked brisket, pulled pork, lamb bacon and house-made side dishes on its menu.

The Stovehouse Clyde’s is expected to open sometime in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Crunkleton.

The restaurant is owned by Stan Stinson and Tina Ford, who are also owners of Earth & Stone Wood Fired Pizza, located just down from the street from Stovehouse at Campus 805.