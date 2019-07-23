Athens City Council moves forward on road development
ATHENS, Ala. – Weather permitting, the paving of North Jefferson Street should be completed by the contractor on July 23rd.
Paving around the Clinton Street and Forrest Street area should start July 24th and continue the rest of this week. Paving is done on First and Fifth avenues and striping for these streets should start in the next few weeks.
On Monday, July 22nd, the Athens City Council approved $615,000 in street projects for each council district. These projects will be done by Reed Contracting and will be placed on a paving schedule:
District 1
Walnut Street
Holland and East (Plantation Way and Carriage Drive)
District 2
Winged Foot Lane
Hazeltine Drive
Winged Foot Lane-Piney Creek intersection to Cherry Hill
District 3
South Side Subdivision
Sommers South Subdivision
Bonnie Doone Estate Subdivision
Judy Drive
District 4
Dara Street
Oakwood and Bates Subdivision
Barbara Street
Wayne Street
Pat Street
District 5
Henry Drive
Airport Subdivision
Hobbs Street-Horton intersection to Malone
Sanders Street
Malone Street
The Council also allocated $300,000 to mill, pave and stripe the Square except for the section of Market Street between Marion Street and the railroad tracks.
The start date will be shared once Reed has established a timeline for that project.
As for the Market Street section, the Council will determine whether it is feasible to uncover and utilize the historic bricks in that location.