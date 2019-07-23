× Athens City Council moves forward on road development

ATHENS, Ala. – Weather permitting, the paving of North Jefferson Street should be completed by the contractor on July 23rd.

Paving around the Clinton Street and Forrest Street area should start July 24th and continue the rest of this week. Paving is done on First and Fifth avenues and striping for these streets should start in the next few weeks.

On Monday, July 22nd, the Athens City Council approved $615,000 in street projects for each council district. These projects will be done by Reed Contracting and will be placed on a paving schedule:

District 1

Walnut Street

Holland and East (Plantation Way and Carriage Drive)

District 2

Winged Foot Lane

Hazeltine Drive

Winged Foot Lane-Piney Creek intersection to Cherry Hill

District 3

South Side Subdivision

Sommers South Subdivision

Bonnie Doone Estate Subdivision

Judy Drive

District 4

Dara Street

Oakwood and Bates Subdivision

Barbara Street

Wayne Street

Pat Street

District 5

Henry Drive

Airport Subdivision

Hobbs Street-Horton intersection to Malone

Sanders Street

Malone Street

The Council also allocated $300,000 to mill, pave and stripe the Square except for the section of Market Street between Marion Street and the railroad tracks.

The start date will be shared once Reed has established a timeline for that project.

As for the Market Street section, the Council will determine whether it is feasible to uncover and utilize the historic bricks in that location.