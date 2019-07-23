× Athena Performing Arts Series to host inaugural event in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – A local committee hopes to engage the community in performing arts and make it a vital and part of the Limestone County community.

The committee’s inaugural event is a Singer-Songwriter Night featuring Jim Parker, Michael Anthony Curtis, Rock Kilough & Matt Prater at 7 p.m. on July 25 at the new 760 seat auditorium in the new Athens High School. This admission is free for this event

Here’s more information about the performers throughout the night:

Jim Parker

Creator of the Jim Parker’s Songwriter’s Series, Jim co-wrote Jon Anderson’s first single, I’ve Got a Feelin’ which received the ASCAP country song award.

Rock Killough

Some of Rock’s successes include singles by Randy Travis & Brenda Lee, songs on two gold albums by the Oak Ridge Boys and gold & platinum albums by Hank Williams Jr.

Michael Anthony Curtis

Curtis has written & produced for many Grammy-winning artists including Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, Josh Turner, Randy Travis, Ricky Skaggs, Sawyer Brown & Lee Ann Womack.

Matt Prater

An Athens favorite, Matt is the perfect blend of country, folk & bluegrass. His songs center around his love of his small town and forge a gap between generations by reminding his listeners of life gone by and the promise of the future.

Be sure to follow their Facebook page for the latest information or check out their website here.